On 12 October 2022, the 2023 budget draft law was presented to Parliament. As expected during this period of crisis and uncertainty, only some targeted tax measures will be introduced as from 2023. In addition, some existing measures will be amended in order to clarify or amend their scope of application.

This ATOZ Alert provides an overview of the main tax changes to be introduced. However, the proposed measures may still evolve throughout the legislative process.

Summary:

Reverse hybrid rule: scope of application clarified

New deadline for filling tax returns: 31 December

Profit sharing bonus (prime participative): specific measure introduced for tax consolidation

Impatriate regime improved

Real estate taxation measures

Tax credits for individuals

VAT

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.