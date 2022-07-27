ARTICLE

In accordance with Article 34 of the Tax Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which provides the procedure for extending the deadlines for submitting tax reports in the event of force majeure circumstances, by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated June 24, 2022 No. 340, the deadlines for organizations and individuals in submitting tax reporting on value added tax provided by a tax agent for the reporting periods from January 1 to May 30, 2022 and the deadlines for submitting an information calculation on property tax for 2022 were extended until September 1, 2022 (without submitting a written application).

