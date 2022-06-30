ARTICLE

Thailand's Ministry of Interior has extended the deadline for payment of the 2022 land and building tax by three months, from April 30, 2022, to July 31, 2022, in order to relieve the burden for taxpayers. The announcement was published in the Government Gazette on June 24, 2022.

If payment is to be made in installments, the announcement also extends the deadline for each installment as follows:

