Thailand:
No Change For Thailand's Land And Building Tax Rates For 2022
27 December 2021
Tilleke & Gibbins
On December 13, 2021, the Royal Decree on the Stipulation of
Land and Building Tax Rates B.E. 2564 (2021) was published in the
Government Gazette. The royal decree, which was issued under the
Land and Building Tax Act B.E. 2562 (2019) and takes effect on
January 1, 2022, maintains the current land and building tax rates,
which have been in place since 2020
The land and building tax rates for each type of property
stipulated under the royal decree are provided below:
