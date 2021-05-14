ARTICLE

Proximo Research, in partnership with TMF Group, has published a new report on project finance transactions in Latin America. Presenting findings based on quantitative and qualitative research, the report covers a number of key topics, including:

The general lack of standardisation of sustainability measurement across different project types in Latin America

How the impact of Covid-19 is expected to delay Latin American transport, traditional power and mining projects over the next twelve months

Why over 80% of the corporates surveyed expect to see a range of different investor types getting involved in Latin America project finance over the next twelve months

The reason that 80% of the banks surveyed anticipate mining to be the sector with the greatest number of new deals in 2021.

