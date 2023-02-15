- Introduction: Background
Following the growing public interest and knowledge in health and medical care, the number of medical malpractice lawsuits has drastically increased. Accordingly, judicial statistics also show that a larger percentage of medical professionals have been ordered to pay compensation for civil damages caused by medical malpractice or received a criminal sentence for professional negligence resulting in injury or death. For some accidents that resulted in death, the medical professionals were arrested during the investigation or sentenced to prison.
To address this issue, there have been emerging demands stemming from the Korean Medical Association for the "legislation of a special act to exempt medical professionals from criminal punishments except in circumstances of intentional medical negligence or unapproved medical practices." One of the major grounds for this movement is that (i) the execution of medical practices fundamentally involves risks for lives and bodies, thereby holding medical professionals criminally liable for undesirable outcomes, such as death, caused by force majeure may discourage major medical practices with high accident-risks. Another ground is that (ii) it is extremely rare for a doctor to be prosecuted for malpractice in other countries, including the United States.
Amidst such discussions, in actual practice, victims of medical accidents often try to obtain evidence to prove medical malpractice by filing both civil claims for damages and criminal complaints. As a result, most medical disputes in Korea tend to develop into criminal cases. Especially if the accident resulted in death, it has become very difficult for medical professionals to avoid criminal prosecution.
For such cases, countries have varying standards to the extent of which it recognizes criminal culpability in medical professionals. This article will explain the two requirements for Korean courts to recognize criminal liability in medical malpractices, "professional negligence," and "causal relations," based on the case of newborn deaths at a university medical center, which raised significant social concerns in South Korea, and compare these requirements to that of the U.S. court.
- Requirements to Determine Professional Negligence (Breach of Duty of Care) and Causal Relations in Professional Negligence Resulting in Injury or Death under the Criminal Act of South Korea
1) Stance of South Korean Court
- (1) Requirements for Determining "Professional Negligence"
According to the established precedents of the Supreme Court of Korea, in the case of a medical accident resulting in injury or death to a patient, the acknowledgment of professional negligence – a violation of the duty of care required for medical professionals' work – shall be determined with regards to whether the physicians were able to foresee and prevent the result in question.1 The standard of care for determining negligence shall be the degree of prudence and caution provided by the average worker when executing the same work and duties. Other considerations shall include the general standards of medical practices at the time, the medical environment and conditions, the special characteristics of the medical practice, etc.
However, the Court also recognizes the execution of discretionary power in medical practice, decreeing that "when making clinical decisions, physicians have a wide discretionary space in choosing the most appropriate decision based on their professional knowledge, the state of medical practices, and his/her own knowledge and experience. Regardless of the outcome of the medical treatment, it cannot be said that only one type of treatment is justifiable and conducting any other treatment constitutes an act of negligence unless it deviates from a reasonable scope."2 That is to say, if a physician chooses to perform a medical treatment that he/she believes is appropriate in a given circumstance after thoroughly considering the necessary measures and risks associated with the treatment, the Court considers this choice of treatment to be within the physician's discretionary power and does not recognize criminal negligence, unless the medical treatment in question is considered significantly deviant from medical principles or lacking in rationality.
Meanwhile, in terms of the burden of proof to prove medical malpractice, the Court maintains its position that prosecutors must strictly prove the malpractice of doctors based on the principle of in dubio pro reo, which is to rule in favor of the accused when in doubt. This is different from civil cases for damages. There are cases where a physician or hospital is found innocent in a criminal prosecution because the prosecutor failed to fulfill the burden of proof but is found liable for damages in a civil suit.
In the aspect of litigation practice, a high level of medical knowledge and expert assessments of the corresponding medical department are required to determine whether a physician's medical malpractice should be recognized in a lawsuit. Therefore, the presence of professional negligence is first determined by content from the examination of medical records and responses to factual inquiries by university hospitals, medical associations, etc. requested by investigation agencies or the court, or by statements of medical appraisers who are present at court as witnesses.
- (2) Determining the Requirements of a "Causal Relation"
Next, concerning the causal relations between medical malpractice and undesirable results, a South Korean court ruled in a civil case concerning a medical malpractice the following: "In a case where a patient dies during medical treatment, if the victim proves that medical malpractice was committed in a series of medical care based upon common sense, and that no other cause could have intervened in the result other than the above series of medical care, for example, proving that the patient did not have any health problems that could have caused the above result prior the medical practice, and unless the medical personnel proves that the above result was not caused by medical malpractice but by a completely different cause, it is reasonable to presume the existence of a causal relation between the medical malpractice and the outcome and ease the burden of proof on the claimant."3 Thereby, South Korean courts allow a causal relation between a medical malpractice and the outcome to be presumed if the victim proves the presence of medical malpractice and that the patient did not have health problems. In contrast, criminal cases involving medical accidents require strict proof of causal relations as well as proof of medical malpractice.
Therefore, according to the precedents of South Korean courts, judgment on the presence of medical malpractice or the establishment of causal relations may differ between civil and criminal suits of the same case, as criminal suits follow the strict principle of legality and demand proof to the level that no reasonable doubt exists in accordance with the principle of in dubio pro reo.
In particular, for criminal cases where the presence of medical malpractice and causal relations were a major issue, the Supreme Court of Korea recently clarified its position that criminal malpractice and causal relations must be recognized based on extremely strict criteria by reversing a number of decisions of the original courts who had recognized medical malpractice and causal relations and found the accused physicians guilty of inflicting bodily injury or death by professional negligence.4
2) Review of the Decision on the Case of Recent Deaths of Newborns at a University Medical Center5
(1)Case Summary
The accused in this case are clinical professors, residents, and nurses who work in the neonatal intensive care unit ("NICU") of a university medical center and were in charge of prescribing and administering SMOFlipid (an injectable lipid emulsion) to the newborns as attending physicians, doctors in charge, or nurses in charge. Contrary to the product instructions, which indicate the use of one bottle per patient and the use of aseptic manipulation to avoid infection, medical professionals at the university hospital conventionally separated SMOFlipid into several syringes, stored them on trays in the injection preparation room and injected them to patients. On the day of the accident, all the newborns in this case, who were hospitalized in the NICU and had severely poor immunologic functions, developed clinical indications of sepsis and died the next day.
At the time, this medical accident, where several newborns died on the same day due to the failure of infection control at a large university hospital, caused the medical personnel and university medical center to receive widespread condemnation. The prosecutors indicted all medical staff, including the professors, residents, and nurses in charge of neonatal intensive care, for professional negligence, some of whom were even arrested.
(2) Decision of the First and the Second Instance
- Concerning the existence of professional negligence, the first instance court recognized the medical malpractice of the six accused medical professionals, with the exception of one resident doctor, of splitting medications into several syringes, thereby increasing the risk of infection. The Court also recognized negligence in the duty of care for not preventing such acts. In other words, drugs usually have specific administration methods and precautions, and the medication in this case also had instructions as follows: Use immediately after removal from storage, use one bottle per patient, store admixtures at 2°C to 8°C for no longer than 24 hours, and perform aseptic manipulation in a bio-clean environment while repacking. Therefore, the accused had the professional duty of care to use one bottle per patient and perform aseptic manipulation or comply with infection guidelines to prevent the risk of infection while splitting the medicine. Violating the duty of care, the accused divided the medications and left them at room temperature for at least five hours, which was recognized as professional negligence. (Meanwhile, the second instance court determined that it is hard to determine the act of splitting itself to be a medical malpractice, holding a different view from the court of first instance).
- In terms of the causal relations between professional
negligence and the newborns' deaths, the court presupposed the
cause of the newborns' deaths to be "septicemia due to
Citrobacter" based on the testimonies and written opinions of
experts. Therefore, the premise of this suit was that the
malpractice in the process of splitting injections, which were
collectively administered to the newborns in question, resulted in
the occurrence of septicemia due to Citrobacter. In other words, a
causal relation needed to be established between the faulty
medicine distribution and the Citrobacter contamination of
SMOFlipid injections. However, the court ruled that the causal
relation between the medical personnel's malpractice in the
injection division and the deaths of newborns were not clear in
this case due to the following considerations:
- Even if there was professional negligence in the process of dividing SMOFlipid injections, it is difficult to confirm that such malpractice undoubtedly caused contamination in the injections. (Other possible causes of contamination were suggested in detail in the second instance court).
- The syringes were found connected to infusion sets in the medical waste bin and were mixed with other waste contaminants such as defecated diapers and blood when they were collected as evidence(specimen). Considering the fact that the bacteria and virus tests on the remaining injections of this case were conducted two days after the evidence was collected, it is possible that the samples were contaminated with Citrobacter in the sample collection process after the accident.
- It is hard to conclude that the administration of injections caused the septicemia in newborns as non-specific symptoms of septicemia, which were the death cause of some newborns, had occurred the day before the injection.
Therefore, the first and second instance courts ruled that it is difficult to establish as a fact that the injections in this case were contaminated by Citrobacter due to the preparation procedure (division process) and that the newborns died of septicemia. In other words, the courts did not consider the causal relations between the medical malpractice and the deaths to be "proven beyond reasonable doubt," and acquitted all of the accused, including three professors, one resident doctor and three nurses. This decision was recently affirmed by the Supreme Court.
(3) Implications
The judgment of acquittal by the first and second instance courts in the case of the newborns' deaths clearly illustrates that even when the negligence of a medical professional is recognized, the causal relations between the negligence and each outcome must be decidedly proven to hold the medical professional criminally liable. In other words, unlike civil compensation suits where medical professionals may be held liable for monetary compensation under the legal principle of mitigating the burden of proof (Supreme Court Decision 93Da52402 Decided February 10, 1995, etc.), in criminal cases, medical professionals are only held criminally liable after exacting judgment on whether (i) professional negligence and (ii) causation are proven to the extent that there is no reasonable doubt.
This case reaffirmed the established legal principle of criminal trials in South Korea, which requires the finding of guilt to be based on reliable evidence that proves the veracity of the accused facts to the extent that the judge cannot raise reasonable doubts, and if there is no such evidence, the judge shall decide in the interest of the accused (Supreme Court Decision 95Do3081 Decided March 8, 1996, etc.).
As testimonies and written opinions of experts play a decisive role in determining medical malpractice and causal relations in medical disputes, it seems that the testimonies of a forensic medical examiner of the National Forensic Service and a pediatric infectious disease expert who conducted the autopsy and suggested that the syringes may have been contaminated with bacteria during the collection process afterward (i.e., opinions on the possibilities that other medical causes existed or intervened)6 played a crucial role in the court's determination of whether the causal relations held.
- U.S. Courts' Judgment on Criminal Liability of Medical Professionals
Unlike South Korea, it is rare that a medical negligence case becomes subject to criminal prosecution in the U.S. Even on such occasions, rather than judging the act that puts the patient at risk itself, such as poor medical decision-making or simple negligence, U.S. courts recognize the "criminal liability for gross negligence" of medical professionals only in cases that involve "significant risks that exceed the usual risks," i.e., gross deviations from the standards of practice accepted in the community, such as ignoring risks despite being aware of having caused such risks.
Previously, U.S. courts only recognized criminal negligence when a doctor was aware of the risks of his or her actions, but proceeded with them nevertheless. However, recently, there have been cases where the courts recognized criminal liability for certain exceptional cases of negligence without awareness, in which "gross deviation" is recognized. Nevertheless, since medical malpractice accidents have complex medical issues, there are considerable difficulties in evaluating the standards for causal relations and duty of care. In many cases, the "subjective circumstances of medical professionals" become the practical standards for judging criminal negligence rather than the fault of the medical practice itself. In other words, U.S. courts recognize criminal responsibility mainly by considering the "subjective perception of medical professionals," such as completely ignoring the safety of others or consciously ignoring risks that cannot be substantially justified, which is very different from how medical cases in South Korea have been judged when it comes to professional negligence (which considers foreseeability and preventability) and causal relations.
- Conclusion: Necessity of Limitations on Criminal Liability in the Event of Medical Malpractice
Recent medical accidents, such as the "singer's death from perforation caused by surgery" or the "deaths of newborns due to septicemia at a university hospital," have caught public attention, and the courts have accordingly ruled meaningful decisions related to the medical sector. In the event of such major medical accidents, it is inevitable that the angry public will collectively demand for someone, including the doctor in charge, to take responsibility.
However, in contrast to the principles of civil suits for damage where damages are divided fairly, the principles applied in criminal suits for deaths by professional negligence are judged with strict application of the principle of nulla poena sine lege (no penalty without a law). Therefore, in a criminal trial, if the medical professional's negligence and the causal relation between the negligence and death are "not proven to the extent that there is no reasonable doubt," the medical professional must be indemnified under the principles of criminal justice. The series of recent rulings by the Supreme Court of Korea are meaningful in that they clearly reaffirmed the above principles of criminal justice in the medical sector. In particular, they put a certain limitation on medical professionals' criminal liability through strict judgments on requirements of causal relations.
Comparable to Korea, which places limitations on the criminal liability of medical professionals through legal interpretation, there were very few medical malpractice cases that were prosecuted for criminal conduct in overseas countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., medical professionals are rarely held criminally liable for medical malpractice and generally end up paying monetary compensation unless the patient is intentionally (or by gross negligence) injured or killed by medical professionals. This is because Anglo-American law takes under consideration that, by nature, any accidents in medical treatment caused by negligence can lead to injuries of a patient's life or body regardless of the severity of negligence, and criminally punishing such accidents will induce medical professionals to opt for defensive medicine, hindering the improvement of medical quality. Since medical practice is an area where the legal principle of "acceptable risks" is applied, South Korean courts should apply the Anglo-American approach to domestic medical malpractice cases and consider whether it is reasonable to hold medical personnel criminally liable for medical negligence unless it was caused by gross negligence or willful misconduct.
Footnotes
1 Supreme Court Decision 2010Do10104 Decided April 14, 2011, etc.
2 Supreme Court Decision 2008Do3090 Decided August 11, 2008, etc.
3 Supreme Court Decision 93Da52402 Decided on February 10, 1995, etc.
4 Supreme Court Decision 2013Do14079 Decided May 29, 2014, Supreme Court Decision 2013Do16101 Decided July 24, 2014, etc.
5 Seoul Southern District Court Decision 2018Gohap237 Decided February 21, 2019
6 Therefore, when conducting a criminal case against a medical professional as an attorney, one should argue that there is no negligence of the accused medical professional since he/she exercised the required duty of care based on the applicable medical standard of care, and there was no foreseeability or preventability. However, if it is hard to deny the medical malpractice itself due to medical records and experts' appraisal, the attorney should focus on presenting and submitting arguments and experts' opinions that the causal relations between such malpractice and the death are uncertain and there are possibilities of other existing or intervening causes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.