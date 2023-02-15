1) Stance of South Korean Court

(1) Requirements for Determining "Professional Negligence"

According to the established precedents of the Supreme Court of Korea, in the case of a medical accident resulting in injury or death to a patient, the acknowledgment of professional negligence – a violation of the duty of care required for medical professionals' work – shall be determined with regards to whether the physicians were able to foresee and prevent the result in question.1 The standard of care for determining negligence shall be the degree of prudence and caution provided by the average worker when executing the same work and duties. Other considerations shall include the general standards of medical practices at the time, the medical environment and conditions, the special characteristics of the medical practice, etc. However, the Court also recognizes the execution of discretionary power in medical practice, decreeing that "when making clinical decisions, physicians have a wide discretionary space in choosing the most appropriate decision based on their professional knowledge, the state of medical practices, and his/her own knowledge and experience. Regardless of the outcome of the medical treatment, it cannot be said that only one type of treatment is justifiable and conducting any other treatment constitutes an act of negligence unless it deviates from a reasonable scope."2 That is to say, if a physician chooses to perform a medical treatment that he/she believes is appropriate in a given circumstance after thoroughly considering the necessary measures and risks associated with the treatment, the Court considers this choice of treatment to be within the physician's discretionary power and does not recognize criminal negligence, unless the medical treatment in question is considered significantly deviant from medical principles or lacking in rationality. Meanwhile, in terms of the burden of proof to prove medical malpractice, the Court maintains its position that prosecutors must strictly prove the malpractice of doctors based on the principle of in dubio pro reo, which is to rule in favor of the accused when in doubt. This is different from civil cases for damages. There are cases where a physician or hospital is found innocent in a criminal prosecution because the prosecutor failed to fulfill the burden of proof but is found liable for damages in a civil suit. In the aspect of litigation practice, a high level of medical knowledge and expert assessments of the corresponding medical department are required to determine whether a physician's medical malpractice should be recognized in a lawsuit. Therefore, the presence of professional negligence is first determined by content from the examination of medical records and responses to factual inquiries by university hospitals, medical associations, etc. requested by investigation agencies or the court, or by statements of medical appraisers who are present at court as witnesses.

(2) Determining the Requirements of a "Causal Relation"

Next, concerning the causal relations between medical malpractice and undesirable results, a South Korean court ruled in a civil case concerning a medical malpractice the following: "In a case where a patient dies during medical treatment, if the victim proves that medical malpractice was committed in a series of medical care based upon common sense, and that no other cause could have intervened in the result other than the above series of medical care, for example, proving that the patient did not have any health problems that could have caused the above result prior the medical practice, and unless the medical personnel proves that the above result was not caused by medical malpractice but by a completely different cause, it is reasonable to presume the existence of a causal relation between the medical malpractice and the outcome and ease the burden of proof on the claimant."3 Thereby, South Korean courts allow a causal relation between a medical malpractice and the outcome to be presumed if the victim proves the presence of medical malpractice and that the patient did not have health problems. In contrast, criminal cases involving medical accidents require strict proof of causal relations as well as proof of medical malpractice. Therefore, according to the precedents of South Korean courts, judgment on the presence of medical malpractice or the establishment of causal relations may differ between civil and criminal suits of the same case, as criminal suits follow the strict principle of legality and demand proof to the level that no reasonable doubt exists in accordance with the principle of in dubio pro reo. In particular, for criminal cases where the presence of medical malpractice and causal relations were a major issue, the Supreme Court of Korea recently clarified its position that criminal malpractice and causal relations must be recognized based on extremely strict criteria by reversing a number of decisions of the original courts who had recognized medical malpractice and causal relations and found the accused physicians guilty of inflicting bodily injury or death by professional negligence.4

2) Review of the Decision on the Case of Recent Deaths of Newborns at a University Medical Center5