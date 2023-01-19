ARTICLE

1. Introduction : Background

Following the growing public interest in health and medical care, the number of medical malpractice lawsuits have drastically increased. Accordingly, judicial statistics also show that a larger percentage of medical professionals have been obliged to pay compensation for civil damages caused by medical malpractice or received a criminal sentence for professional negligence resulting in injury or death. In some cases, medical professionals are even arrested or sentenced to prison. To address this, there have been emerging demands stemming from the Korean Medical Association for the legislation of a special act to exempt medical professionals from criminal punishments except in circumstances of intentional medical negligence or unapproved medical practices. One of the major grounds for this movement is that the execution of medical practices fundamentally involves risks for lives and bodies, and that holding medical professionals criminally liable for undesirable outcomes caused by force majeure, such as death, may discourage major medical practices that come with a high risk of medical accidents. Another ground is that it is extremely rare for a doctor to be prosecuted for malpractice in other countries, including the United States.

Amidst such discussions, in actual practice, patients often file both civil claims for damages and criminal complaints when medical accidents occur in order to obtain evidence to prove medical malpractice. As a result, most medical disputes tend to develop into criminal cases. Especially in the instance of a fatal accident, most medical professionals cannot avoid criminal prosecution. In such cases, countries differ in the extent to which it recognizes the criminal culpability of medical professionals. This article will explain the two requirements for Korean courts to recognize criminal liability in medical malpractices, professional negligence, and causal relations, based on the case of the newborn deaths at a university medical center, which raised significant social concerns, and compare these requirements to that of the U.S. court.

2. Requirements To Determine Professional Negligence (Breach of the Duty of Care) and Causal Relations in Professional Negligence Resulting in Injury or Death under the Criminal Act of Korea

1) Stance of Korean Court

( 1) Requirements for Determining "Professional Negligence"

According to the established precedents of the Supreme Court of Korea, in the case of a medical accident resulting in injury or death to a patient, the acknowledgement of professional negligence—a violation of the duty of care required for medical professionals' work—shall be determined with regards to whether the physicians were able to foresee and prevent the result in question.1 In judging the existence of negligence, the standard of care shall be the degree of prudence and caution provided by the average worker when executing the same work and duties. Additionally, the generally accepted standards of medical practices at the time, the medical environment and conditions, and the special characteristics of the medical practice, etc. shall be considered.

Yet, the Court also recognizes the execution of discretionary power in medical practice, decreeing that "when making clinical decisions, physicians have a wide discretionary space in choosing the most appropriate decision based on their professional knowledge, the state of medical practices, and his/her own knowledge and experience. Regardless of the outcome of the medical treatment, it cannot be said that only one type of treatment is justifiable and conducting any other treatment constitutes an act of negligence unless it deviates from a reasonable scope."2 That is to say, if a physician chooses to perform a medical treatment that he/she believes is appropriate in a given circumstance after thoroughly considering the necessary measures and risks associated with the treatment, the Court considers this choice of treatment to be within the physician's discretionary power and does not recognize criminal negligence, unless the medical treatment in question is assessed to be significantly deviating from medical principles or lacking rationality.

Meanwhile, in terms of the burden of proof to prove medical malpractice, the Court maintains its position that prosecutors must strictly prove the malpractice of doctors based on the principle of in dubio pro reo, which is to rule in favor of the accused when in doubt. This is different from civil cases for damages. In one case, a physician was found innocent in a criminal prosecution after the prosecutor failed to fulfill the burden of proof but was found liable for damages in a civil suit.

In the aspect of litigation practice, a high level of medical knowledge and assessments by experts of the corresponding specialized department are required to judge whether a physician's medical malpractice should be recognized in a lawsuit. Therefore, the recognition of professional negligence is first determined by the content of examinations and responses to factual inquiries by university hospitals, medical associations, etc. requested by investigation agencies or the court, or by the statements of medical appraisers who are present at court as witnesses.

(2) Judgment of Requirements of "Causal Relations"

Next, concerning the causal relations between medical malpractice and undesirable results, South Korean courts ruled in a civil case concerning a medical malpractice, saying, "In a case where a patient died during medical treatment, if the victim proves that the medical malpractice was committed in a series of medical care based upon the general common sense, and that no other cause could have intervened in the result other than the above series of medical care, for example, proving that the patient did not have any health problems that could have caused the above result before the medical practice, and unless the medical personnel proves that the above result was not caused by medical malpractice by a completely different cause, it is reasonable to presume the existence of a causal relations between the medical malpractice and the outcome and to ease the burden of proof," allowing the presumption of the existence of a causal relation between a medical malpractice and the result if the patient proves that the medical malpractice exists and that the patient did not have any health problems.3 In contrast, criminal cases involving medical accidents require strict proof of causal relations as well as the existence of a medical malpractice.

Therefore, even in the same case, according to the precedents of Korean courts, the determination of a medical malpractice or causal relations may differ between civil and criminal suits, as criminal suits require stricter proof to the level that no reasonable doubt exists, in accordance with the principle of in dubio pro reo based on the rigid principle of legality.

In particular, the Supreme Court of Korea recently reversed several decisions wherein original courts had recognized medical malpractice and causal relations in cases where criminal medical malpractice and causal relations were major issues.4 It sentenced the accused doctors guilty of inflicting bodily injury or death by professional negligence, thereby clarifying its position that, in contrast to civil cases, extremely strict criteria must be applied to recognize criminal medical malpractice and causal relations.

2) Review on the Decision to the Recent Deaths of Newborns at a University Medical Center5

(1) Case Summary

The accused in this case are clinical professors, residents, and nurses who work in the neonatal intensive care unit ("NICU") of a university medical center and were in charge of prescribing and administering SMOFlipid (an injectable lipid emulsion) to the newborns as attending physicians, doctors in charge, or nurses in charge. Contrary to the product instructions, which indicate the use of one bottle per patient and using aseptic manipulation to avoid infection, medical professionals at the university hospital conventionally separated SMOFlipid into several syringes, stored them on trays in the injection preparation room and injected them to patients. On the day of the accident, all the newborns in this case, who were hospitalized in the NICU and had severely poor immunologic functions, developed clinical indications of sepsis and died the next day.

Such a medical accident, in which several newborns died on the same day due to the failure of infection control at a large university hospital, drew significant social criticism at the time, and the prosecution indicted all medical staff, including professors, residents, and nurses in charge of neonatal intensive care, for professional negligence, some of whom were even arrested.

(2) Decision of the First and the Second Instance

Concerning the existence of professional negligence, the first instance court recognized the medical malpractice of the six accused medical professionals, with the exception of one resident doctor, of splitting medications into several syringes, thereby increasing the risk of infection. The Court also recognized the neglection of the duty of care for not preventing such acts. In other words, drugs usually have administration methods and precautions, and the injections in this case also had instructions as follows: Use immediately after removal from storage, use one bottle per patient, store admixtures at 2°C to 8°C for no longer than 24 hours, and perform aseptic operations in a sterile environment while repacking. Therefore, the accused had the professional duty of care to use a bottle per patient and practice aseptic manipulation or comply with infection guidelines to prevent the risk of infection while splitting the medicine. Violating the duty of care, the accused divided the medications and left them at room temperature for at least five hours before injecting them into newborns, which was recognized as professional negligence. (Meanwhile, the second instance court determined that it is hard to determine the act of splitting itself to be a medical malpractice). In terms of the causal relations between professional negligence and the deaths, the court presupposed that the cause of newborns' death appeared to be "septicemia due to Citrobacter" based on the testimonies and written opinions of experts. Therefore, the premise of this suit was that the malpractice committed during the process of splitting injections, which were commonly administered into the victimized newborns, and the occurrence of septicemia due to Citrobacter needed to be established as the cause and a consequence. In other words, the fact that the faulty medicine distribution resulted in the Citrobacter contamination of SMOFlipid injections needed to be established. However, considering all the following contexts, the court decided that the causal relations between the medical personnel's malpractice in the injection division and the deaths of newborns were not clear in this case.

Even if malpractice in the process of dividing SMOFlipid injections is recognized, it is hard to consider that such malpractice undoubtedly caused the result of injection contamination (Other possibilities of contamination are also suggested in detail in the second instance court).

When the evidence(specimen) was collected, the syringes were found to be connected to infusion sets at the medical waste bin, mixed with other waste contaminants such as defecated diapers and blood. Considering the fact that the bacteria and virus test on the remaining injections of this case was conducted two days after the evidence was collected, the possibility cannot be ruled out that the samples were contaminated with Citrobacter in the sample collection process after the accident.

It is hard to conclude that the administration of injections caused the septicemia in newborns as non-specific symptoms of septicemia, which were the death cause of some newborns, had occurred the day before the injection.

Therefore, the first and second instance courts determined that the causal relations between the facts that the injections in this case were contaminated by Citrobacter due to the preparation procedure (division process) and that the newborns died of septicemia, i.e., that the causal relations between the medical malpractice and the death is "not considered proven beyond a reasonable doubt," and found all the accused, including three professors, one resident doctor and three nurses, not guilty. This decision was objected to by the prosecution and is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

(3) Implications

The case of newborns' deaths acquitted by the first and second instance courts clearly emphasized that even when medical professionals' negligence has been recognized, the causal relations between such negligence and each outcome must be clearly recognized to hold the medical professionals criminally liable. In other words, unlike civil compensation suits where monetary compensation may be recognized to medical professionals under the legal principle of mitigating the burden of proof (Supreme Court Decision 93Da52402 Decided February 10, 1995, etc.), in criminal cases against medical professionals, two requirements, professional negligence and causal relations, must be strictly judged and proven to the extent that there is no reasonable doubt about it.

This case reaffirmed the established legal principle of criminal trials in Korea, which requires that the finding of guilt shall be based on reliable evidence that proves the veracity of the notice of facts to the extent that the judge has no space to raise reasonable doubts, and if there is no such evidence, the judge shall decide in the interest of the accused (Supreme Court Decision 95Do3081 Decided March 8, 1996, etc.).

As testimonies and written opinions of experts play a decisive role in determining medical malpractice and causal relations in medical disputes, it seems that testimonies of a forensic medical examiner of the National Forensic Service and pediatric infectious disease expert who conducted autopsy and witnessed that the syringes may have been contaminated with bacteria during the collection process afterward (i.e., opinions on the possibilities that other medical causes existed or intervened)6 played a crucial role in the court's determination of whether the causal relations held.

3. U.S. Courts' Judgment on Criminal Liability of Medical Professionals

Unlike South Korea, it is rare that a case on medical negligence becomes subject to criminal prosecution in the United States, even in such occasions, rather than judging the act itself that puts the patient at risk, such as poor medical decision-making or simple negligence, U.S. courts recognize the "criminal liability for gross negligence" of medical professionals only in cases that are evaluated as significant risks that exceed the usual risks, i.e., following the acknowledgment of gross deviation, which includes ignoring risks despite being aware of having caused such risks.

Previously, the U.S. courts only recognized criminal negligence when a doctor was aware of the risks of his or her actions, but proceeded with them nevertheless. However, recently, there have been cases where the courts recognized a criminal liability for certain exceptional cases of negligence without awareness, in which "gross deviation" is recognized. Nevertheless, since medical malpractice accidents have complex medical issues, there are considerable difficulties in evaluating the standards for causal relations and duty of care. In many cases, the "subjective circumstances of medical professionals" become the practical standards for judging criminal negligence rather than the fault of the medical practice itself. In other words, the U.S. court holds criminal responsibility mainly by considering the "subjective perception of medical professionals," such as completely ignoring the safety of others or consciously ignoring risks that cannot be substantially justified, which is very different from how medical cases in Korea have been judged when it comes to professional negligence (which considers foreseeability and preventability) and causal relations.

4. Conclusion: Necessity of Limitations on Criminal Liability in the Event of Medical Malpractice

Recent medical accidents, such as the singer's death from perforation caused by surgery or the deaths of newborns due to septicemia at a university hospital, have caught public attention, and accordingly drew meaningful judgments related to the medical sector. In the event of such major medical accidents, there is indeed a public rage and a consensus that someone, including the doctor in charge, should take liability.

However, in contrast to the principles of civil suits for damage where damages are divided fairly, the principles applied in criminal suits for deaths by professional negligence are judged with strict application of the principle of nulla poena sine lege (no penalty without a law). Therefore, in a criminal trial, if the medical professional's negligence and the causal relation between the negligence and death are not proven to the extent that there is no reasonable doubt, the medical personnel must be indemnified under the principles of criminal justice. The series of recent rulings by the Supreme Court of Korea are meaningful in that they clearly reaffirmed the above principles of criminal justice in the medical sector. In particular, they put a certain limitation on medical professionals' criminal liability through strict judgments on requirements of causal relations.

Comparable to Korea, which places limitations on the criminal liability of medical professionals through legal interpretation, there were very few medical malpractice cases that were prosecuted for criminal conduct in overseas countries such as the United States and Canada. In the United States, in the event of medical malpractice, the medical professional is rarely held criminally liable and generally ends up paying monetary compensation unless the patient is injured or killed by the intention (or gross negligence) of the medical professional. This is because the courts of the said countries consider the specificity of medical treatment, the nature that any accidents caused by negligence can lead to the infringement of a patient's life or body regardless of the severity of negligence, and the fact that such punishment will induce medical professionals to opt for defensive treatments, hindering the improvement of medical quality.

Footnotes

1. Supreme Court Decision 2010Do10104 Decided April 14, 2011, etc.

2. Supreme Court Decision 2008Do3090 Decided August 11, 2008, etc.

3. Supreme Court Decision 93Da52402 Decided February 10, 1995, etc.

4. Supreme Court Decision 2013Do14079 Decided May 29, 2014, Supreme Court Decision 2013Do16101 Decided July 24, 2014, etc.

5. Seoul Southern District Court Decision 2018Gohap237 Decided February 21, 2019

6. Therefore, when conducting a criminal case against a medical professional as an attorney, one should argue that there is no negligence of the accused medical professional since he/she exercised the required duty of care based on the medical standard at the time, and there was no foreseeability or preventability. However, if it is hard to deny the medical malpractice itself due to medical records and experts' appraisal, the attorney should focus on presenting and submitting arguments and experts' opinions that the causal relations between such malpractice and the death are uncertain and there is a possibility that other medical cause existed or intervened.

