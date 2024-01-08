Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has released updated information regarding the registration fees for online retail businesses. The fees and criteria, which are included in the MOC's Export/Import Newsletter No. 17/2023 dated December 28, 2023, are laid out below.

Registration Fees

The official registration fees vary depending on the applicant type:

Companies or other commercial organizations: MMK 70,000 (approx. USD 33.5) for registration and renewal; MMK 3,000 (approx. USD 1.5) for each amendment.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs): MMK 50,000 (approx. USD 24) for registration and renewal; MMK 3,000 (approx. USD 1.5) for each amendment.

Individual applicants: 30,000 MMK (approx. USD 14.5) for registration and renewal; MMK 3,000 (approx. USD 1.5) for each amendment.

Validity Period

Registrations approved from January 1, 2024, will be valid for two years from the date of grant.

The requirement for online retail businesses to register their operations was announced in July 2023. Based on statements from the MOC, online retail businesses need to complete their registration by late January 2024 to avoid potential enforcement actions. Regarding SMEs, the MOC will also evaluate their SME registration certificate issued by the Agency Office under the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Law 2015.

