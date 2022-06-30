The Law of the Kyrgyz Republic dated June 6, 2022 No. 42 amended the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On the licensing and permit system in the Kyrgyz Republic". A new amendment to the law defines the production (manufacturing) and sale of veterinary medicinal products as a type of activity subject to licensing

