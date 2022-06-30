Kyrgyzstan:
On Amendments To The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On The Licensing And Permit System In The Kyrgyz Republic"
30 June 2022
GRATA International
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Law of the Kyrgyz Republic dated June 6, 2022 No. 42 amended
the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On the licensing and permit
system in the Kyrgyz Republic". A new amendment to the law
defines the production (manufacturing) and sale of veterinary
medicinal products as a type of activity subject to licensing
Link
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from Kyrgyzstan
Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Key Takeaways
VGC Law Firm
The Consumer Protection Act, 1986 is repealed after three decades and replaced by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 has been enacted with a view...
E-Commerce Rules 2020, A Boon Or A Bane?
Legacy Law Offices
Buying products off of an online marketplace or an e- commerce ecosystem might seem a bit daunting of a task especially after all the recent reports of scams and unfair trade practices that users of such platforms are falling prey to.