Kyrgyzstan: On Amendments To The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On The Licensing And Permit System In The Kyrgyz Republic"

The Law of the Kyrgyz Republic dated June 6, 2022 No. 42 amended the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On the licensing and permit system in the Kyrgyz Republic". A new amendment to the law defines the production (manufacturing) and sale of veterinary medicinal products as a type of activity subject to licensing

