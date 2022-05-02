On the 25 April 2022, the European Commission published a "Restrictions Roadmap" as part of the EU's Chemicals Strategy. If implemented as intended, thousands of chemical substances will rapidly be restricted in the EU (such as certain flame retardants, bisphenols and PVC plastics). This is likely to have a significant impact on both the chemicals industry and products manufacturers who may have to adapt their products to ensure that they do not contain any of the targeted substances above the specified limits.

Our key takeaways:

What is noteworthy about this roadmap is its broad scope. It represents a shift towards regulating chemicals by group (rather than regulating them individually or in small groups as is currently the case).

According to the roadmap, the restriction process will begin within two years.

The European Environment Bureau, an NGO, estimates that by 2030 an additional 5,000 to 7,000 chemicals will be restricted.

The roadmap sets out priorities for the European Chemicals Agency before the revision of the REACH Regulation (estimated for 2027).

Companies should check the roadmap to prepare for upcoming substance restrictions likely to impact their supply chains or end products.

The UK government is yet to announce its chemicals strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.