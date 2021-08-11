ARTICLE

Welcome to the fifth edition of our Private Client Bulletin, bringing you the latest private client and trust news and insights from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, BVI and Asia.

In this issue, we have several notable highlights to share with you from across our jurisdictions. In Bermuda, we examine the potential complications that can arise with letters of wishes, along with a recent Court decision confirming Bermuda's rules around legal professional privilege. Our team in Cayman explores options for those looking to relocate to the Cayman Islands. Finally, Partner Robert Lindley walks through the process of resealing of foreign grants of probate in the BVI. We hope you find this review of information helpful.

