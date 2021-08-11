Worldwide:
Private Client & Trust Bulletin – Summer 2021
11 August 2021
by
Craig W. MacIntyre
(Hamilton) ,
Robert Lindley
(Grand Cayman),
Peter Pearman
(Hamilton),
Peter Ch'ng
(Hamilton),
Helen Cooper
(Hamilton),
Karen A. Corless
(Hamilton),
Anna Bruce-Smith
(Hamilton),
Nicola Bruce
(Hamilton),
Stephanie C. Bernard
(Hamilton),
Ben Adamson
(Hamilton),
Jeffrey Elkinson
(Hamilton) and
Scott Pearman
(Hamilton)
Conyers
Welcome to the fifth edition of our Private Client Bulletin,
bringing you the latest private client and trust news and insights
from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, BVI and Asia.
In this issue, we have several notable highlights to share with
you from across our jurisdictions. In Bermuda, we examine the
potential complications that can arise with letters of wishes,
along with a recent Court decision confirming Bermuda's rules
around legal professional privilege. Our team in Cayman explores
options for those looking to relocate to the Cayman Islands.
Finally, Partner Robert Lindley walks through the process of
resealing of foreign grants of probate in the BVI. We hope you find
this review of information helpful.
Here at Conyers we are committed to providing responsive and
solution-driven legal advice to our clients around the globe. Thank
you for your continuing business.
Enjoy the read!
Access the Private Client Bulletin
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
