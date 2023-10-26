Since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) took affect across Europe in 2018, there has been a steady stream of tech and data-related legislation adopted by the European Union (EU) as part of its broader Data and Tech Regulation strategy. This includes the Digital Services Act (DSA) launched in 2022, upcoming measures like NIS2 to boost cybersecurity, and other pending regulations such as the AI Act and the ePrivacy Regulation.
Establishing Europe as a global leader in the data economy is the aim of the European strategy. It focuses on encouraging and fostering data governance, data access, as well as sharing and reusing data, while ensuring high levels of privacy and protection of data and users.
These existing and proposed legislations are exclusive and each subject to their own specific developments, at every level: substantive application, governance practices, enforcement. However, they can also interrelated to varying degrees, depending on the sector to which these legislations are being applied.
Join our expert panel featuring Alejandro Guerrero, Minesh Tanna, Sarah Bailey, and Jérémie Doornaert as they as they explore the variety of the issues businesses are facing due to the evolving landscape of tech regulations in the EU and solutions to be considered in the interplay between GDPR, the DSA and the AI Act.
Key takeaways
Those attending the session will gain insights into the following:
- The background leading up to the shift in GDPR key obligations and how AI triggers data privacy / GDPR considerations;
- The Governance requirements and issues faced by clients and how it affects their organisation;
- How to respect GDPR while operating AI, and how GDPR compliance can help with the AI Act compliance; and
- The data protection implications of DSA obligations.
