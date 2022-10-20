ARTICLE

The webinar will highlight salient features of Personal Data Protection framework in the United Arab Emirates. The webinar will discuss the incumbent obligations and rights under the law of data controllers and the data subjects. Following matters will be discussed:

- Obligations of the Data Controllers

- Rights of the Data Subjects

- Powers and functions of the public authority entrusted to enforce and implement the framework

The webinar will aim to develop a basic level of understanding about the legal framework concerning Personal Data Protection and to help raising awareness of what is required under the relevant law.

