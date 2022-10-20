United Arab Emirates:
Webinar: Personal Data Protection Framework In UAE: Rights And Obligations
20 October 2022
BIZILANCE LEGAL CONSULTANTS ADGM ABU DHABI
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The webinar will highlight salient features of Personal Data
Protection framework in the United Arab Emirates. The webinar will
discuss the incumbent obligations and rights under the law of data
controllers and the data subjects. Following matters will be
discussed:
- Obligations of the Data Controllers
- Rights of the Data Subjects
- Powers and functions of the public authority entrusted to enforce
and implement the framework
The webinar will aim to develop a basic level of understanding
about the legal framework concerning Personal Data Protection and
to help raising awareness of what is required under the relevant
law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United Arab Emirates
Data Protection Guide 2022: Bermuda
Appleby
Bermuda's laws and regulations concerning the protection and use of personal information, data, and related cybersecurity risk management, currently exists across several statutes and regulations.
Instagram Fined €405m For Violating GDPR Regulations
DF Advocates
Last week, the Irish Data Protection Commission fined Instagram owner Meta 405 million euros for breaching the privacy rights of children under the EU General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR").
PIPA: An Update While You Wait
Kennedys Law LLP
Bermuda's Personal Information Protection Act 2016 (PIPA) will, when fully operative, represent a significant change in informational privacy law in Bermuda.