ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

After a legislative process lasting almost four years, Swiss Parliament adopted the revision of Swiss data protection law at the end of September 2020. The revised Data Protection Act (DPA) will enter into force in 2022. There will be no transitional period. It leads to numerous alignments with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), but still retains its own basic concept and also deviates from it in various other respects. Examples of important innovations of the DSG revision are the significantly stricter sanctions, extended information obligations, the obligation to create a processing directory and the expansion of the rights of the data subject. The revised DPA is applicable to any company addressing with its product sales or services as well as the respective marketing activities Swiss customers and thereby processing their personal data. In this webinar the speakers will provide the participants with an overview of the most important new provisions and emphasize their effects on specific data processing activities. Finally, the speakers will highlight the differences between the revised DPA and the GDPR.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.