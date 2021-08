ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Taiwan

Data Protection Laws In India - Everything You Must Know Vaish Associates Advocates Data Protection refers to the set of privacy laws, policies and procedures that aim to minimise intrusion into one's privacy caused by the collection, storage and dissemination of personal data. Personal data generally refers to the information or data which relate to a person who can be identified from that information or data whether collected by any Government or any private organization or an agency.

Privacy Issues, Security of Information and Virtual Meetings Clifford Gouldson Lawyers When conducting a virtual meeting, businesses should take reasonable steps to ensure privacy and information security.

Key Features Of The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 LexOrbis The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 ("PDPB") was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, on December 11, 2019.

A Review Of The Information Technology Rules, 2011 Argus Partners Reasonable Security Practices And Procedures And Sensitive Personal Data Or Information.

Supreme Court Declares Right To Privacy A Fundamental Right Trilegal On 24 August 2017, the Supreme Court of India in a historic judgement declared the right to privacy as a fundamental right protected under the Indian Constitution.