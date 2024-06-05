Understanding The Right To Be Forgotten: Balancing Privacy And Information Access

In an age where digital footprints are virtually indelible, the concept of the right to be forgotten has emerged as a pivotal aspect of privacy rights in the digital era. Originating from European Union law, specifically the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), this right empowers individuals to request the removal of their personal data from online platforms under certain circumstances. In Zimbabwe issues of data and media protection are governed by the Data Protection Act [Chapter 11:12] which has brought about immense protection from cyber bullying and cyber related offences.

What is the Right to Be Forgotten?

The right to be forgotten grants individuals the authority to request the deletion or removal of their personal information from online platforms, search engines, or databases. This includes information that is outdated, irrelevant, or inaccurate, and may impede an individual's privacy, reputation, or personal development.

While the right to be forgotten originated in the European Union, its influence has extended beyond European borders. Various jurisdictions around the world have considered or implemented similar legislation to address privacy concerns in the digital age. However, the applicability of the right to be forgotten has not yet been formulated in Zimbabwe.

One of the primary challenges surrounding the right to be forgotten is striking a balance between an individual's right to privacy and the public's right to access information together with freedom of expression. Granting individuals' right to erase information from the public domain could lead to censorship and hinder freedom of expression. This could limit access to important information, such as news articles or historical records.

As technology continues to evolve and digital privacy concerns intensify, the right to be forgotten is likely to remain a subject of debate and legislative action even in Zimbabwe. Striking a delicate balance between privacy rights and freedom of expression will be essential in shaping the future of online information governance.

In conclusion, the right to be forgotten represents a pivotal development in the realm of digital privacy, offering individuals greater control over their personal data online. However, its implementation requires careful consideration of competing interests and the broader implications for information access and freedom of expression in the digital age.

