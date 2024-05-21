Mandatory Biometric Fingerprinting For Citizens, Residents And GCC Nationals

The Ministry of Interior has extended the deadline to complete the mandatory biometric fingerprinting process to September 30, 2024, for Kuwaiti citizens, and to December 30, 2024...

Update May 17, 2024: The Ministry of Interior has extended the deadline to complete the mandatory biometric fingerprinting process to September 30, 2024, for Kuwaiti citizens, and to December 30, 2024 for all other Kuwait residents, including citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

March 1, 2024: Effective March 1, 2024, Kuwaiti citizens and residents, and citizens of other Gulf Cooperative Council countries, aged 18 and above, must undergo mandatory biometric fingerprinting for the country's central biometric database within a three-month timeframe, ending on June 1, 2024. These individuals can use the Sahel app to schedule their biometric fingerprinting appointment at a center set up by the Ministry of Interior, which includes locations at land borders, the Kuwait International Airport, security directorates at governates and designated commercial complexes. During the three-month period, these individuals can continue to leave Kuwait but must undergo fingerprinting upon their return. Foreign nationals who do not comply with this new rule will have all transactions suspended with the Ministry of Interior, such as renewing their residence visas or obtaining or renewing their driver's licenses.

