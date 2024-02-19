February 2024 – Location data has become an integral part of everyday digital life, providing easier navigation through various digital tools, such as maps. Despite the importance of making navigation easier, the need to preserve data privacy, such as location data, has been cast to the shadows. In light of this misuse of our private data, Google is finally set to implement a ground-breaking update for its widely used mapping service, Google Maps.

The update relates to a change in the way Google stores data: instead of on the cloud, data will be stored on users' devices. The anticipated update aims to prevent authorities from accessing users' location history data through geofence warrants, which have long been considered controversial from a legal point of view regarding data protection.

Geofence warrants (also known as reverse location warrants) are search warrants issued by courts to allow law enforcement to search a database to find all active mobile devices within a particular geo-fence area where a crime was committed. Google's decision to discontinue access to location data is a positive step in safeguarding privacy, as geofence warrants can implicate individuals merely present in the vicinity of a crime. Although geofence warrants have helped solve many cases and catch perpetrators, there is a growing awareness of their drawbacks and potential irregularities.

Forbes reports that, while any tech company might have to comply with a geofence warrant, most of these warrants target Google, as it has the largest mapping services.1

This modification pertains to the Timeline function in Maps, which records past user locations. While location history is initially deactivated, those who choose to activate it have historically had that information stored on the cloud by Google. This practice enabled law enforcement to request data via geofence warrants. With the upcoming change, as location histories will be stored directly on the user's device, Google will no longer possess that aggregated data readily available for disclosure to law enforcement.

Key features of the update

One of the key features of the update is the implementation of end-to-end encryption for location history data. Only users will have the cryptographic keys to decrypt and access their location information. Even Google will be unable to access this data without the user's explicit permission. By implementing end-to-end encryption and providing users with more control over their data, Google is aligning its practices with contemporary privacy expectations.

The update also introduces more control over location sharing. Users will have the ability to choose specific timeframes, locations, or even particular contacts with whom they want to share their location history. This ensures that users have the power to control and limit access to their data. Also, an automatic data deletion feature will be available.

Google is also reportedly working on reinforcing legal measures to resist unwarranted requests from authorities seeking access to a user's location history. This includes adopting a review process to ensure that any requests comply with applicable laws and regulations, with a focus on protecting user rights.

These privacy enhancements reflect Google's commitment to user interests and digital privacy, setting a precedent for responsible tech companies.

All in all, Google's commitment to updating Maps to safeguard users' location history data from the authorities is a commendable step in the ongoing conversation about digital privacy. As technology continues to advance, companies must adapt and implement measures that prioritise user control and protection. The forthcoming update to Google Maps stands as a testament to the industry's dedication to striking a balance between innovation and privacy, reinforcing the idea that users should have the final say over their own digital footprint.

Footnote

1. www.forbes.com/sites/cyrusfarivar/2023/12/14/google-just-killed-geofence-warrants-police-location-data

