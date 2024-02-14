On 10 August 2020, the government of Indonesia acknowledged the significance of artificial intelligence ("AI") by launching a plan for the Indonesian National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence (Strategi Nasional Kecerdasan Artifisial) for 2020-2045, known as "Stranas KA", in several priority areas, specifically healthcare, bureaucratic reform, education and research, food security, mobility, and smart cities. For instance, in the education sector, AI has the potential to extend quality education services to underserved areas like rural communities and cater to individuals with disabilities and special needs. By tailoring content and learning approaches to each learner's traits, AI can provide personalized and adaptive learning experiences automatically, enhancing accessibility and effectiveness.

Nevertheless, AI is not expressly regulated yet in Indonesia. A mix of legal issues arises in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, particularly in the realm of generative AI ("GenAI"),3 since ultimately Generated Data is a result of creative Users' thinking and efforts. In this article, we simplify GenAI and related concepts, and limit our analysis to the following two primary actors.

