It has been over one year since the Personal Data Protection Committee （the "PDPC"） published the first draft sub-regulation for the protection of cross-border personal data transfer for public review in October 2022. On 27 October 2023, the PDPC published two draft sub-regulations regarding cross-border transfer of the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 （2019） （the "PDPA"） for public hearing purposes. This second round of review was open until 10 November 2023. There are two drafts published concerning cross-border transfer of personal data. The drafts cover Section 28 （adequate protection standard, whitelisted countries） and Section 29 （Binding Corporate Rules, Appropriate Safeguards, Standard Contractual Clauses） of the PDPA respectively. In summary,...To read the full article, please see the PDF file

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.