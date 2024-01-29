ARTICLE

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) launched the "Na-leak ba ang PhilHealth Data ko?", a database search portal aimed at helping individuals verify if their personal information was included in the recent breach of data of some members of PhilHealth allegedly perpetuated by the Medusa Ransomware Group.

Pursuant to a statement by the NPC, as of 13 October 2023, the initial batch of data available on the portal pertains to individuals aged 60 years and above, containing an estimated one million records out of 8.5 million senior citizens. The portal will enable Filipinos to take proactive measures in safeguarding their data and securing themselves against potential risks like identity theft, financial fraud, phishing attacks, extortion, blackmail, medical identity theft, reputational damage, and invasion of privacy.

According to NPC, the portal exclusively focuses on the specific Medusa Ransomware Group incident and does not encompass data breaches from other sources or incidents. A negative result from this search should not be misconstrued as an assurance of data security in other areas.

For utilization of portal, users are required to enter their PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN), and the portal will verify whether their personal information was part of the leaked data.

To access the portal, visit https://philhealthleak.privacy.gov.ph/. For inquiries or more information, NPC may be contacted via philhealthleak@privacy.gov.ph.

