ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from European Union

5 Years Of GDPR – Facts And Figures About The Implementation And Enforcement Loyens & Loeff Five years ago, on May 25, 2018, the GDPR came into force across the EU. The GDPR established a comprehensive privacy and data protection legal framework...

Hong Kong – Personal Data Privacy – The Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance ("PDPO") Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) Under Data Protection Principle 4 ("DPP4") scheduled to the PDPO the collector of personal data is obliged to take all practicable steps to ensure that the personal data are protected against unauthorized access.

5 Years Of The GDPR – Where Do We Go From Here? Fenech & Fenech Advocates It's difficult to grasp that five years have passed since the coming into force of the GDPR. The much-awaited landmark regulation came into force on the 25th May 2018 and the world of privacy has not looked back.

Compensation For Damages In The Event Of Breaches Of The GDPR NAGELE Attorneys at Law LLC In the event of breaches of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the national supervisory authorities (in Liechtenstein the Data Protection Authority) may impose fines.

Federal Data Protection Law In The UAE Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants Social media has given us the opportunity to communicate and to interact without the need for physical meetings. It has enabled the business meetings, social interaction...