self

The metaverse is on its way and will no doubt be simulating workplaces near you fairly soon. But in an environment that potentially records absolutely everything, how can employers ensure trust and buy-in from their employees? Will our existing data privacy laws be enough or will they need to be adapted to cope with emerging issues?

In this episode, Alex Milner-Smith and Ben Favaro, both data experts in Ius Laboris UK, have a chat about these and other metaverse questions. Have a listen and be ahead of the curve.

Don't miss out on our 'Coffee Breaks', every Tuesday providing the perfect boost of insights to HR professionals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.