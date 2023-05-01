To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The metaverse is on its way and will no doubt be simulating
workplaces near you fairly soon. But in an environment that
potentially records absolutely everything, how can employers ensure
trust and buy-in from their employees? Will our existing data
privacy laws be enough or will they need to be adapted to cope with
emerging issues?
In this episode, Alex Milner-Smith and Ben Favaro, both data experts in Ius Laboris
UK, have a chat about these and other metaverse questions. Have a
listen and be ahead of the curve.
