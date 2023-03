ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Egypt

Data Privacy And Data Protection Law In Nigeria Alliance Law Firm The transformational value of data in today's world cannot be overemphasised. The right to data privacy and protection is an internationally guaranteed right, which enjoys protection universally.

An Overview Of Key Changes In The Nigeria Data Protection Bill 2022 Andersen in Nigeria Prior to 2019, the data protection and privacy landscape in Nigeria was largely regulated by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA or "the Agency") Act, 2007 (NITDA Act).

Remedies Available To Victims Of Revenge Porn The Trusted Advisors Nowadays, it is not uncommon while surfing the internet to come across a trending sexually explicit private picture or video of a person shared by another.

A Child's Right In The Digital Environment: Legal Considerations The Trusted Advisors We now live in a digitalized world as the impact of technology can be felt across all sectors with the attendant increase and paradigm shift from the traditional means of doing things...

Exploring The Arbitrability Of Data Privacy Disputes In Nigeria SimmonsCooper Partners With the exponential increase in the use of personal data by individuals and businesses in the technology age, data protection is at the forefront of the agendas of many countries worldwide.