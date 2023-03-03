Noppparat Lalitkomon, head of Tilleke & Gibbins' data protection team in Thailand, has prepared the Thailand contribution for the Data Privacy Trends and Topics Report, published by Lex Mundi. The report provides brief overviews of recent and upcoming regulatory and legal developments concerning data privacy in the jurisdictions of Lex Mundi member firms in 53 jurisdictions around the world.

Drawing on the expertise of Lex Mundi member firms from around the world, the report features local insights to help businesses handle cross-border data and cybersecurity challenges. Lex Mundi has also compiled a global overview of how firms in each region assess the likelihood of significant changes to the data protection landscape in 2023. Notably, Asia and the Pacific is identified as the region most likely to undergo changes, with 73% of reporting firms expecting significant developments in their jurisdictions.

The report containing all 53 contributions—grouped by world region—is available on the Lex Mundi website or through the button below.

