BERMUDA SHORTS - TECH TALKS S01 E09

Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) - what do Bermuda companies need to know to be ready?

LISTENING TIME: 30 MINUTES

EPISODE BACKGROUND

BERMUDA SHORTS - TECH TALKS S01 E09

Listen as Jerome Wilson, Bermuda partner and Head of Bermuda's Technology & Innovation practice talks to fellow Partner Duncan Card, who specialises in privacy law, cybersecurity compliance and IT and outsourcing contracts - as they discuss recent indications that PIPA may come into full force this spring - possibly on a sectorial basis.

As a result of the many rights that PIPA bestows on individuals, organisations must ensure that all of their business processes, customer relations programmes, data management systems and administrative processes are compliant with the practices, protections, and use restrictions that PIPA will soon impose on them.

Jerome and Duncan also discuss the important distinction between the "Privacy Notice" that is required by PIPA, and the "Privacy Policy" that requires organisations to adopt suitable measures and policies to give effect to all of their obligations, and to the rights of individuals, as set out in PIPA.

Click here to view our 'Tech Talks' podcasts.

Click to connect with Jerome and Duncan.

self

THE BERMUDA SHORTS PODCAST SERIES

The Appleby 'Bermuda Shorts' podcast features short talks on all things business and Bermuda with our lawyers from Bermuda and other industry experts. Our 'Tech Talks' series focuses on topics and trends in technology which are transforming businesses, markets and everyday life. Listen to learn more about Appleby, Bermuda and our Technology expertise.

Appleby is one of the world's leading international law firms. Our global teams of legal specialists advise public and private companies, financial institutions and private individuals. We are a full service law firm providing comprehensive, expert advice and services across corporate, dispute resolution, property, regulatory, and private client and trusts practice areas. We have offices in ten highly regarded, well-regulated global locations, operating in nine and practising the laws of eight jurisdictions. Our office locations include the key international jurisdictions of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Mauritius, and the Seychelles, as well as the international financial centres of Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.