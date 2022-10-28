Luxembourg:
Episode #7 | ePrivacy Regulation Proposal | 27 October 2022 (Video)
28 October 2022
Arendt & Medernach
ePrivacy Regulation Proposal - a compromise between privacy and
confidentiality on the one hand, and rules that could foster
innovation on the other hand. The regulation has created some
debate amongst different stakeholders, delaying the adoption of a
final text. The text will apply to the content of electronic
communications and associated metadata. More details with Sophie Calmes and Ines Nikabuze.
