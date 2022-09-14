The idea of "data sovereignty" has taken over the data privacy world, and indeed how organisations do business with one another. This is certainly the case in issues we assist our clients with.

Cross-border data transfers, including which laws are changing, the legality of transferring data between jurisdictions, legal bases for conducting transfers, and best practices for protecting data in transit, is front of mind amid regulations that continue to evolve.

