Data Protection & Privacy In Indonesia
26 August 2022
SSEK Indonesian Legal Consultants
SSEK Legal Consultants partner Rusmaini Lenggogeni and Charvia Tjhai, an associate at the firm, have
contributed the Indonesia chapter to Lexology GTDT – Data Protection &
Privacy 2023.
Rusmaini and Charvia provide local insight into, among other
topics, the Indonesian legislative framework; relevant authorities;
treatment of breaches; data handling responsibilities of PII
owners; security obligations; internal controls, including the data
protection officer; rights of individuals; and specific data
processing use cases such as cookies, electronic communications
marketing, and cloud services.
Click here for 2023 Data Protection & Privacy –
Indonesia.
