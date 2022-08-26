SSEK Legal Consultants partner Rusmaini Lenggogeni and Charvia Tjhai, an associate at the firm, have contributed the Indonesia chapter to Lexology GTDT – Data Protection & Privacy 2023.

Rusmaini and Charvia provide local insight into, among other topics, the Indonesian legislative framework; relevant authorities; treatment of breaches; data handling responsibilities of PII owners; security obligations; internal controls, including the data protection officer; rights of individuals; and specific data processing use cases such as cookies, electronic communications marketing, and cloud services.

Click here for 2023 Data Protection & Privacy – Indonesia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.