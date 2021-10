ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Egypt

Data Privacy And Protection Under The Nigerian Law S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. The 21st century, commonly dubbed "the information age" with its greatest invention, the internet, has brought about fast and easy dispensation of personal information or data.

FSC Signed The Administrative Arrangement For The Transfer Of Personal Data Between European Economic Area ("EEA") Authorities And Non EEA Authorities AXIS Fiduciary Ltd The Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (the "FSC") has signed the Administrative Arrangement ("AA") for the transfer of personal data between European Economic Area ("EEA")...

Understanding Nigerian Data Protection Compliance Requirements And Managing Breach S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. The dawn of the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR)2 on 25th January 2019 sent waves across the various sectors of the Nigerian economy, ...

Employee Monitoring In The UAE BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP The United Arab Emirates (‘UAE') is a federation of seven emirates, and all emirates are subject to the UAE constitution and a set of federal laws while retaining the right to administer

Data Protection And Data Privacy In Nigeria: An Analysis Of The Legal And Regulatory Landscape Kenna Partners From the days of the abacus, science and technology has continuously revolutionized every facet of human endeavour from health to commerce and communication.