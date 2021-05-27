On the third anniversary of the introduction of the EU General Data Protection Regulation, Sharon Xuereb, Senior Associate at Camilleri Preziosi discusses the importance of staying compliant. In this particular video, she addresses the top three GDPR related issues that Camilleri Preziosi have been dealing with so far. Check out the video below and watch this space for more!

