By Supreme Decree No. 011-2024-RE, published in the Official Gazette "El Peruano" on Monday, April 8, 2024, the tourist and business visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports of the United Mexican States has been suspended. Here are the key points of this immigration provision:

1. Suspension of the tourist and business visa exemption:

a. The exemption for citizens of the United Mexican States holding ordinary passports is suspended.

2. Visa application before a Consular Office:

a. Citizens affected by the suspension must apply for a visa at the Peruvian Consular Office abroad and comply with relevant legal provisions.

3. Exemption from the tourist and business visa requirement:

a. Citizens with a valid passport are exempt if they hold visas with a minimum validity of six months from certain countries or have permanent residence in specified countries or groups.

4. Maximum period of stay:

a. The maximum stay under the exemption is 180 calendar days, either as a continuous visit or multiple visits within one year.

This Supreme Decree comes into force on April 24, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.