Effective October 22, 2023, the Peruvian government has introduced new immigration measures, including a visa for Andean nationals and a consular application option for Mercosur Visa applicants. These key changes in the Peruvian immigration regulations include:

Andean Immigration Statute Visa: Bolivian, Colombian, and Ecuadorian nationals can apply for a new visa, valid for two years, which allows both residence and work. Holders of this visa can also apply for permanent residence before the initial period expires. Eligible applicants will face fewer documentation requirements and enjoy similar benefits to the Mercosur visa. Consular Mercosur Visa Application Process: Nationals of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay can now obtain a Mercosur visa at a Peruvian consulate in their home country, as opposed to the previous requirement to apply within Peru. Eligible nationals can enter Peru with an approved resident visa and then complete the formalities for the Mercosur visa post-arrival, saving them from traveling to Peru for the initial application. Extended Stay for Bolivian, Colombian, and Ecuadorian Tourists: Bolivian, Colombian, and Ecuadorian tourists in Peru can now apply for an extension of their status for up to an additional 90 calendar days, compared to the previous 90-day limit. These extension applications are expected to be approved within five business days, allowing eligible tourists a longer stay without leaving and re-entering Peru. Easier Recovery of Citizenship for Peruvian Nationals: Peruvian nationals who renounced their citizenship will face fewer documentary requirements when seeking to recover their citizenship. This change facilitates a faster and easier process for Peruvian nationals who want to regain their citizenship.

