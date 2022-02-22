ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Peru reopened land borders on 13 Feb. 2022

Overview

On 13 Feb. 2022, the government of Peru announced the reopening of land borders to travelers. Travelers will still be required to adhere to testing and quarantine requirements. These requirements include:

Completing an Affidavit of Health and Geolocation Authorization form within 72 hours before travel to Peru; and

Providing proof of having received a complete series of COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days prior to travel to Peru; or

Providing proof of a negative molecular test taken no more than 48 hours prior to entering Peru.

What are the Changes?

The government of Peru reopened land borders on 13 Feb. 2022. Land borders had previously been closed in 2020 with the aim of preventing the spread of COVID-19. According to the government of Peru, the decision to reopen borders was made as a result of high vaccination rates and reduced COVID-19 infection rates in the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21 February, 2022

