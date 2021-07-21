Key Points

Effective immediately, Peru's Ministry of Migration, Tourism and Travel announced updated entry requirements for all travelers.

Ministerial Resolution No. 831-2021 / MINSA (Spanish) contains updated information for travelers planning entry by air.

(Spanish) contains updated information for travelers planning entry by air. The updates impact adults and minors.

Overview

The following updates have been instituted:

Travelers must provide a negative RT-PCR test result for COVID-19, issued up to 72 hours before they depart for Peru. Alternatively, travelers may provide a negative result of an antigen detection test issued up to 24 hours before departure.

Minors under the age of 12 years do not need to provide an RT-PCR or antigen test. However, they must provide a certificate of good health. Any minors who have had COVID-19 must have recovered 3 months before departing for Peru. These minors must present a "good health" document/COVID-19 discharge document from their country of origin.

If travelers face departure delays exceeding the validity of their negative COVID-19 test, they will be admitted into Peru within 24 hours of the expiration. Travelers in this situation must present two electronic tickets (the initial and rescheduled), or any similar 'delay' document from the airline.

Travelers must double mask for boarding, traveling, and entering Peru on a commercial flight. Face shields are optional. Children 0-2 years of age do not need to wear masks.

Travelers must fill out the Affidavit of Health within 72 hours of their trip to Peru. One affidavit covers one adult traveler; for minors, adult guardians may provide an affidavit on their behalf. The bar code for this document is required to board any commercial aircraft to Peru.

within 72 hours of their trip to Peru. One affidavit covers one adult traveler; for minors, adult guardians may provide an affidavit on their behalf. The bar code for this document is required to board any commercial aircraft to Peru. Travelers who enter Peru on a connecting flight must present a negative RT-PCR or antigen test if their final destination requires it.

What are the Changes?

These updates reflect current vaccination metrics and the rise in COVID-19 variants. The Peruvian government seeks to be as thorough and cautious as possible during this transition.

Looking Ahead

The future of border/entry requirements remains variable. Over time, the Peruvian government may relax certain measures and heighten requirements for others. Employers with Peru-bound talent should continue monitoring governmental announcements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.