The government of Peru will add additional appointment times for passport processing to be completed

Overview

The government of Peru will open 200 additional daily appointments to carry out passport processing at the National Superintendency of Migrations headquarters beginning on 25 May 2022. The service will allow applicants to acquire their passports within 24 hours.

What are the Changes?

On 25 May 2022, the government of Peru expanded the number of appointments available for applicants filing for new passports or renewing expired passports. According to the announcement, this change will create faster processing times for these documents.

Looking Ahead

In the coming weeks, the government of Peru is expected to expand daily appointments at all zone offices throughout the country. Continue to check the government of Peru's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 31 May 2022

