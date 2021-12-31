ARTICLE

Key Points

Travelers will be required to fill out an Affidavit of Health form and provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter Peru

Overview

The government of Peru updated its entrance requirements on 22 Dec. 2021. All travelers will be required to:

Complete the Affidavit of Health and Geolocation Authorization form within 72 hours of departure to Peru; and

Provide proof of having completed a complete series of COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days prior to travel to Peru; or

Provide proof of a negative molecular test taken no more than 72 hours prior to boarding a flight to Peru

What are the Changes?

The government of Peru will require all travelers to fill out an Affidavit of Health prior to departure for Peru and will require either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Peru's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 28 December 2021

