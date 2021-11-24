Key Points

Virtual access to Vaccination Certificate

Overview

On 16 Nov. 2021, the government of Peru released guidance for obtaining a virtual vaccination certificate. Current vaccination certificate pass holders can obtain access through an online web portal, where they will be required to enter any personal data before being granted virtual access to their vaccination information.?

What are the Changes?

Beginning 15 Dec. 2021, the government of Peru will require individuals aged 45 and above to provide proof of vaccination when entering indoor public spaces or traveling to the country's interior. Digital access to vaccination information is expected to allow for easier access to public spaces.?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Peru's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.? ?

Originally published 18 November 2021.

