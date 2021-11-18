Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for all international travelers

Overview

The government of Peru will update entry requirements beginning Nov. 15, 2021. Regardless of country of origin, travelers aged 12 or older must provide proof of vaccination, with the last dose administered at least 14 days prior to travel. Alternatively, travelers can provide a negative molecular test that must be submitted no more than 72 hours prior to travel. For additional information on entry requirements click here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Peru will require that travelers be fully vaccinated or provide a negative molecular COVID-19 test prior to departing for the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Peru's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 15, November 2021

