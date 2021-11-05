Key Points

State of national emergency extended until Nov. 30, 2021

Extended entry rules from South Africa in place until Nov. 14, 2021

Overview

The government of Peru announced that it would extend the current state of national emergency until Nov. 30, 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the entry of non-resident foreign nationals from South Africa will be suspended until Nov. 14, 2021.

What are the Changes?

The state of national emergency will be extended until the end of November to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Non-resident foreign nationals from South Africa will be restricted from entering Peru until Nov. 14, 2021. Peruvian nationals and resident foreign nationals who have traveled from or had a stopover in South Africa in the last 14 days will be required to complete a mandatory quarantine at home, in approved lodging or other temporary isolation center for 14 calendar days. This announcement extends previous restrictions on travel from South Africa by 14 more days.

Looking Ahead

All fully vaccinated travelers entering Peru are still required to fill out a sworn statement and present a negative PCR test result. Continue to check Peru's government website and Envoy's website for additional information.

Originally published 1, November 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.