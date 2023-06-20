self

In this episode of our 'Coffee Break' series, Peter Kiely of Ius Laboris New Zealand sits down with Luis Vinatea of Ius Laboris Peru to talk about how the new Peruvian law on telework is working in practice, and how the evolving culture of remote work might affect things like collective bargaining going forward.

