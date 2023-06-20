To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of our 'Coffee Break' series, Peter Kiely of Ius Laboris New Zealand sits
down with Luis Vinatea of Ius Laboris Peru to talk about
how the new Peruvian law on telework is working in practice, and
how the evolving culture of remote work might affect things like
collective bargaining going forward.
