By Law No. 31788, Congress insistently approved the declaration of 7 June as a new national holiday in commemoration of the Battle of Arica and Peruvian Flag Day.

If an employee works during the holiday, he will earn a remuneration for the day worked with a surcharge of 100%, that is, two additional days of salary at the end of the month, unless the employer grants him a day of paid rest in compensation.

With this holiday Peruvian employees, public or private, will enjoy 15 national holidays as detailed:

New Year (January 1)

Holy Week (Thursday and Friday).

Labour Day (May 1)

Day of the Battle of Arica and the flag (June 7).

Saint Peter and Saint Paul (June 29)

National Holidays (July 28 and 29)

Battle of Junín (August 6)

Saint Rose of Lima (August 30)

Combat of Angamos (October 8)

All Saints (November 1)

Immaculate Conception (December 8)

Battle of Ayacucho (December 9)

Lord's Christmas (December 25).

(ii) For this year the remaining national holidays are:

There are also some days-off for public employees to incentive tourism activities established in addition to national holidays. Remaining days-off for 2023 are:

Friday June 30, 2023;

Thursday, July 27, 2023;

Monday, October 9, 2023;

Thursday, December 7, 2023;

Tuesday, December 26, 2023;

These days-off are not mandatory for private companies, therefore, if they do not stop during such days there will not be any additional payment to regular salary to employees.

