Car accidents can occur due to a variety of reasons; more often than not, negligence constitutes a key contributing factor. The statistical analysis of the number of car accidents in the UAE is currently at 6 per 100,000 people. Fines are typically imposed for traffic violations in the United Arab Emirates according to the Federal Traffic Law that came into effect on 1 July 2017 ('Traffic law'). The list of fines for traffic violations is often updated annually and regularly published by all emirates. The traffic regulations are imposed in tune with the UAE's vision to bring down the number of traffic casualties from 6 per 100,000 people to 3 per 100,000.

The following key steps are to be followed when involved in a car accident

Report the accident: In cases of serious injury or damage, contact the police on the emergency number 999, also requesting an ambulance service. At the same time, if it is a minor car accident, then the non-emergency police helpline can be contacted at 901. In Dubai, all minor accident cases can be reported in an easy application process by using the Dubai police mobile application, and you can place your accident report online and then obtain the police report as well. You might also be requested to share the pictures of the accident through the application.

When an accident is reported to the police, they will take measures to identity the defaulting party by accessing the scene, photographs and other digital means. Upon completion of the checks, a police report will be issued, which constitutes the most important document ascertaining the accident and is also required in proceeding with insurance claims. Insurance claim: It is also key to immediately contact your vehicle insurance provider and to report the accident and the probable damages. Once the police report is obtained, the same is required to be provided to the insurance company, in order to be eligible for the insurance claim.

UAE enforces strict traffic laws in order to further its goal for safer roads. While minor traffic violations might invite-only fines, for the more serious traffic violations, stricter penalties, including jail terms, can be imposed, especially when the safety of others is put at risk.

For instance, reckless driving will invite fines, black points and also impounding of the vehicle: Driving a vehicle in a way that jeopardizes the driver or others' lives or their safety or security or driving a vehicle in a way that may cause damage to the public and private facilities: Aed 2000 in fines and 23 black points and the vehicle would be impounded for 60 days for light vehicle.

However, as stated for the more serious traffic violations, the penalty for the said offence is adjudged by the Court and may include imprisonment and fines. This is in respect of more serious offences such as:

Driving under the influence of Alcohol

Driving under the influence of drugs or brain affecting substances or any other similar items

Causing someone's death

Causing a serious accident or injuries

