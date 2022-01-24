ARTICLE

Whether you require legal counsel for business, real estate, or trademark/patent purposes, or you need a lawyer who specializes in immigration law, criminal law, or family law, the UAE provides a comprehensive legal system to meet the various need its citizens. Regardless of your reason for seeking legal counsel, it is important that you hire the right lawyer. With all the choices and options available, finding the right legal representation in Dubai can quickly become overwhelming. We've put together a few tips to help you retain proper legal council that will best represent your legal needs.

Legal Referrals in Dubai

One of the best methods for locating a great lawyer in the UAE is through word of mouth referrals. Ask your friends, family and coworkers if they have had a great experience with a lawyer who specializes in your field of law. However, keep in mind that while referrals are a great first step towards locating a competent lawyer, not all lawyers practice the same branch of law. If your coworker recommends a fantastic criminal lawyer that does not necessarily mean this lawyer is the ideal choice for handling property law. There are countless specializations in legal expertise and experience. A lawyer who was a master with your friend's property issue would be utterly useless to you if your legal matters concern patent law.

Research Your Lawyer

Not all lawyers are the same. Whether you find your legal counsel through a Google search or a word of mouth referral, it's essential to research their experience and credentials. Start by scanning their website, searching reviews from other clients who have worked with them. Don't hesitate to ask your potential lawyer questions pertaining to their experience and education. For example, have they ever dealt with a legal matter similar to your case before? Do they currently have time in their schedule to provide the proper attention to your legal matter? How long have they been practicing law in the UAE?

You can even take it a step further and ask potential counsel about their records history (i.e. their record of wins and losses). In some cases, a lawyer may be able to put you in contact with a previous client to discuss their experience. When it comes to your legal matters, you should leave nothing to chance. The more you learn about your potential lawyer, the more informed your decision to retain the right legal counsel will be.

Find a Specialist

Every lawyer has a different area of expertise. They specialize in specific areas of the law and tend to focus their practice on that specific legal niche. When choosing a lawyer you want to choose someone who specializes in your area of law. Again, a lawyer who specializes in patent law will not provide the best criminal defense. When selecting a lawyer, you want to find someone who has experience practicing your area of law. This means finding a person who has studied and has an experience in the area of law your require. Consider asking other lawyers about your potential candidate. Lawyers know the skill and reputation of other lawyers. For example, you may know a reliable family practice lawyer that you trust and respect and they may have a great referral for a lawyer specializing in property law.

Communication is Key

Last but not least, finding the right lawyer in the UAE rests on the foundation of a solid relationship and excellent communication. Not only do you want to feel comfortable with your lawyer, but they also need to be able to communicate with you and potentially in a courtroom. Be sure to inquire about their fees before retaining their services and whether or not anyone else will be working on your case. Consider stopping by their legal office for a tour. You can learn a great deal about a lawyer through watching them interact with others in a professional setting, such as how they communicate and interact with their coworkers.

Ultimately, legal services are like any other product: the wise consumer conducts thorough research before making an educated decision. In using these helpful tips, you can select a UAE lawyer with the skills and personal qualities that will best serve your needs.

