The UPC Has Its First Anniversary!

Today it is one year since the Unified Patent Court entered into force. During its first year, a total of 373 cases has been received by the UPC: 161 infringements actionsand 165 counterclaims for revocation.

The UPC has also received 32 applications for provisional measures and 39 revocation actions.

In this first year, more than 27,000 patents have been registered with unitary effect.

