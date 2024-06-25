The Unified Patent Court (UPC): UEFA May Use VAR For The EURO 2024!

On 18 April, the Dutch company Ballinno filed an application with the UPC for a preliminary injunction (PI) against UEFA for the use of VAR technology at the EURO 2024 tournament which begins today, 14 June 2024.

On 6 June, the application was however denied as the judges were not persuaded that Ballinnos patent EP 19 44 067 was infringed.

