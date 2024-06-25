ARTICLE
25 June 2024

The Unified Patent Court (UPC): UEFA May Use VAR For The EURO 2024!

On 18 April, the Dutch company Ballinno filed an application with the UPC for a preliminary injunction against UEFA for the use of VAR technology at the EURO 2024 tournament which begins today ...
On 18 April, the Dutch company Ballinno filed an application with the UPC for a preliminary injunction (PI) against UEFA for the use of VAR technology at the EURO 2024 tournament which begins today, 14 June 2024.

On 6 June, the application was however denied as the judges were not persuaded that Ballinnos patent EP 19 44 067 was infringed.

Please contact us if you have any questions or need assistance regarding the UPC.

And enjoy the EURO 2024

