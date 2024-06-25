Romania Ratifies The Agreement On A Unified Patent Court (UPCA)

Romania becomes the 18th country to ratify the Agreement on a Unified Patent Court (UPCA).

On 31 May 2024, Romania deposited its instrument of ratification and will thereby join the Unified Patent Court (UPC) on 1 September 2024.

From then on, the UPC (and newly granted Unitary Patents) will cover 18 out of 24 EU member states that have joined the UPCA.

Greece, Hungary, Slovakia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, and Ireland are the remaining signatory states yet to ratify the agreement, and Spain, Poland, and Croatia are the three EU countries that are still not signatory states.

