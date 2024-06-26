Increase In Statutory Fee Unit Resulting In Increased Official Fees

Statutory Instrument No. 25 of 2024 enacted the Fees and Fines (Fee and Penalty Unit Value) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 on 15 April 2024.

In terms of the new Regulations, the statutory unit fee has been revised from 30 Ngwee [K0.30] to 40 Ngwee [K0.40].

The increase in the statutory unit fee has led to an increase in all official fees payable at government institutions.

The Zambian Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) has confirmed that the new fees will be effective from 20 May 2024.

Source: Christopher, Russell Cooke & Co

