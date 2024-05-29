I have just found out that the prestigious Asian Patent Attorney Association APAA has published one of my papers on their website, two years ago: "How to Short-Cut Patent Prosecution in ASEAN: Ways to

I have just found out that the prestigious Asian Patent Attorney Association APAA has published one of my papers on their website, two years ago: "How to Short-Cut Patent Prosecution in ASEAN: Ways to Accelerate Grant of a Patent, as Seen From a Singapore Perspective".

In short words, my article describes how to navigate patent approvals in ASEAN countries. It provides insights for beginners.

Obtaining a patent in Southeast Asia can often be a slow process. Yet, there are systems like the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) and the ASEAN Patent Examination Co-operation (ASPEC) that can speed things up.

The PPH is a key method to make patent processing quicker in this region. For example, Singapore has agreements with patent offices in Europe and is part of a larger global PPH program. Data from the first half of 2021 show that Singapore had a 100% success rate for patents processed this way, and the time taken to reach a first decision was notably short.

ASPEC also helps to speed up the patent process. It allows applicants to submit documents in English, which is helpful since the ASEAN countries have different languages. An ASPEC request is made online without any fee. It relies on having at least one approved claim in another ASEAN country or a positive opinion on the application. Special programs within ASPEC cater to specific types of patents, like those for advanced industry technologies.

By July 2021, many ASPEC requests had been made, with most based on reports from Singapore's patent office. On average, it takes about eight months to get a first response after making an ASPEC request, and the chances of approval are high at 95%.

The guide describes two main strategies for filing patents in ASEAN. The first is to file in Singapore first and then in other ASEAN countries. The second strategy is to start with an international patent application and then enter into individual ASEAN countries, with the goal of speeding up the process using positive international reports.

For more detailed information, the Singapore patent office provides resources on their website, and there are portals with statistics for both the PPH and ASPEC.

My article is meant as a guide to provide a clear understanding of how to use PPH and ASPEC for faster patent approval in the ASEAN region, especially for those who are new to this field.

You can read the full article here: https://apaaonline.org/article/how-to-short-cut-patent-prosecution-in-asean-ways-to-accelerate-grant-of-a-patent-as-seen-from-a-singapore-perspective/

In case you do not find it there, you can download it from here Ways to Accelerate Grant of a Patent, as Seen From a Singapore Perspective – APAA Online

