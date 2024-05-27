Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
Désormais, il sera possible de faire valider votre brevet
européen au Laos, en plus des cinq autres pays ayant
déjà signés des accords de validation avec
l'Office Européen des Brevets (Cambodge,
Géorgie, Maroc, République de Moldavie et
Tunisie).
Pour comprendre le système de validation d'un
brevet européen vous pouvez consulter notre article sur le
sujet ici.
[Blog] Le Laos, où le sixième pays de validation pour votre brevet européen
