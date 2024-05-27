ARTICLE
27 May 2024

[Blog] Le Laos, où le sixième pays de validation pour votre brevet européen

Désormais, il sera possible de faire valider votre brevet européen au Laos, en plus des cinq autres pays ayant déjà signés des accords de validation avec...
European Union Intellectual Property
Désormais, il sera possible de faire valider votre brevet européen au Laos, en plus des cinq autres pays ayant déjà signés des accords de validation avec l'Office Européen des Brevets (Cambodge, Géorgie, Maroc, République de Moldavie et Tunisie).

Pour comprendre le système de validation d'un brevet européen vous pouvez consulter notre article sur le sujet ici.

En savoir plus sur l'accord de validation entre le Laos et l'OEB

